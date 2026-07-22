Amaal Mallik alleges a paid PR campaign is targeting Awarapan 2 after Yeh Awarapan's release and urges listeners to judge the song with an open mind.

A day after Yeh Awarapan, the title track from Awarapan 2, was released, composer Amaal Mallik alleged that the film and its soundtrack were being targeted by a "paid PR" campaign orchestrated by rival elements in the film industry.

Amaal Mallik claims rival “paid PR” is attacking Awarapan 2 soundtrack: “Save your funds for your next films”

Taking to social media on July 22, Amaal thanked listeners for the response to the song and urged audiences to give it time before forming an opinion. "Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that's the closest to my heart. Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience," he wrote.

Amaal Mallik alleges campaign against Awarapan 2

In the same note, the composer claimed that rival groups were attempting to damage the film's prospects. "There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don't want the film or soundtrack to do well," he alleged.

Amaal added that such efforts would not affect the audience's connection with the music. Addressing those he accused of running the campaign, he wrote, "Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don't save some of it, you won't be able to save your own films."

Amaal Mallik addresses comparisons with the original soundtrack

The composer also weighed in on the comparisons between Awarapan 2 and the music of the 2007 film Awarapan, which has long enjoyed cult status among fans.

Explaining the background of the original album, Amaal said the songs in the first film were adaptations of independent tracks by artists including Mustafa Zahid, Rafaqat Ali Khan and Annie, which were recreated by Pritam for the film. "So that ends the debate of it being an original album, it's well adapted by Pritam and that's the whole truth," he wrote.

He also acknowledged the legacy of the original artists, saying, "We can't do what Mustafa Zahid did, and we don't even wish to touch his legacy and spoil it."

“Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected”

Amaal concluded his note by urging listeners to evaluate the music on its own merits rather than comparing it with the original soundtrack: "Before you judge mine or any musician's work, ek baar aankh bandh karke woh insaan ka gaana dil se suno."

He further added, "Music is to be heard, felt and eventually accepted or rejected, not judged. But public ko haq hai judge karne ka, unka opinion sar aankhon par."

Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart 🙏🏻♥️ Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience. There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 22, 2026

The composer's statement comes after ‘Yeh Awarapan,’ sung by Arijit Singh, generated discussion online following its release, with many listeners drawing comparisons to the soundtrack of the 2007 cult classic.

Also Read: Has Arijit Singh returned to playback singing? Team clarifies after Yeh Awarapan release

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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