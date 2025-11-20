The health of veteran actor Dharmendra has been at the centre of intense public attention ever since he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month following age-related complications. While early reports speculated that his condition had worsened, a reassuring update has now emerged from an insider source, who told NDTV, “He is fine, better than earlier.” The positive update comes as a major relief to fans who have been anxiously tracking the actor’s recovery.

Dharmendra’s hospitalisation triggered a wave of concern across the film fraternity, with several prominent personalities visiting him over the course of his stay. However, mixed information soon began circulating. Some portals alarmingly claimed the actor was in critical condition, giving rise to panic among fans. Matters escalated further when hoax reports falsely declared the actor had passed away, a move that drew strong criticism from the Deol family, who condemned the irresponsible and insensitive reportage.

To counter the speculation, members of the Deol clan issued multiple statements, urging the public to rely only on verified updates. When Dharmendra was finally discharged, the family shared a detailed note expressing gratitude while appealing for privacy. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Amid the emotional turbulence, another controversy surfaced when a video from the actor’s hospital room went viral online. The clip—which appeared to be recorded by a hospital staff member—showed Dharmendra surrounded by family members. The breach of privacy sparked outrage, and strict action is expected to have been taken against the individual responsible for the leak.

With the worst now seemingly behind him, the Deol family is focusing on positive developments. As previously reported by Bollywood Hungama, they have already begun planning celebrations for Dharmendra’s milestone 90th birthday on December 8. The recent insider reassurance, paired with the family’s growing optimism, suggests that the beloved star is firmly on the path to recovery—comforting news for millions who continue to hold him close to their hearts.

