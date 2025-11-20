Sunny Deol rocked the show in 2023 with the monstrous blockbuster, Gadar 2 (2023). With Jaat (2025), he proved that Gadar 2 was not a fluke and hence, his upcoming films are keenly awaited. He’ll begin 2026 with Border 2 on Republic Day and this will be followed by Gabru. The latter is an emotional drama and the makers have an ace up their sleeve with this film, which they have kept carefully under wraps. It has come to light that superstar Salman Khan has a lovely cameo in Gabru.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to be seen in an EXTENDED and ENTERTAINING special appearance in Sunny Deol-starrer Gabru

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There was a requirement of a star and the makers knew that Salman Khan fit the bill completely. Salman was approached and he loved the part and its contribution to the film. He quietly shot the film more than a year ago and it has shaped up well.”

Sharing more about Salman Khan’s part in the emotional drama, the source added, “Salman Khan’s cameo in Gabru is all heart. It is adorable and also highly entertaining. He has 3 scenes in total and hence, it’s an extended special appearance. Interestingly, both Salman Khan and Sunny Deol are very close, but they have worked together only once, in Jeet (1996). They were also a part of Heroes (2008) but they never shared screen space in the war film. This also gave Salman another reason to sign Gabru.”

Apart from Gabru, Salman Khan will be seen in another exciting special appearance in the first half of 2026, in Raja Shivaji. It stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Salman will essay the role of Jiva Mahala, one of Maharaj’s most trusted warriors. While Raja Shivaji releases in cinemas on May 1, Gabru arrives on the big screen on March 13. The first half of next year will also see Salman in the lead role in the much-awaited war flick, Battle Of Galwan.

Also Read: Sunny Deol announces his next film Gabru, set to release in March 2026

More Pages: Gabru Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.