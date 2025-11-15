Dharmendra’s health improves; family prepares for his 90th birthday with Esha Deol

The ailing iconic actor Dharmendra is back home after being hospitalized for an age-related illness. He is now slowly recovering.

The family is taking it one day at a time. A source from the family told this writer, “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s.”

While Dharamji turns 90 on December 8, his daughter Esha, who turned a year older on November 2, has postponed her birthday celebrations until her father’s recovery.

Speaking about Dharamji’s health, Hemaji says, “So far, he is okay. We are taking one day at a time.”

