The inheritance dispute within the Kapur family has escalated sharply after Mandhira Kapur launched a pointed attack on her late brother Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Speaking on the podcast InControversial with Pooja Chadhuri, Mandhira called the ongoing situation “major theft. Major fraud. Pure robbery,” as she questioned the legitimacy of the Will presented before the Delhi High Court.

“Samaira and Kiaan being robbed of everything that is rightfully theirs”: Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira accuses Priya Sachdev of theft, withholding transparency

Mandhira claimed Priya demanded confidentiality at every step of the process. “You wanted an NDA. You wanted the Will in a sealed envelope. And now you don’t want a forensic. What are you hiding? How many games are we going to play?” she said, alleging that attempts were made to keep crucial information from the family.

She added that she intends to contest the matter completely: “As far as I go, I'm going to fight this till the end. Who is she not to pay the tuition fees, dude? It's not her money that she's claimed it. This is pure robbery. This is what you call major theft. This is what you call major fraud. And this country needs to wake up and see it.”

According to Mandhira, her mother, Rani Kapur, was asked to sign documents “behind closed doors” shortly after Sunjay’s death. “My mother doesn’t know what she signed. She was overwhelmed, grieving and vulnerable. This family has been ripped off everything that belongs to us.”

Mandhira argued that the family’s role in building the Kapur legacy is being overwritten. “There is a family in which there were five of us who built this with dad. You can't cut us off.”

Accusations of bloodline erasure

One of Mandhira’s strongest objections concerns the way the Will identifies Sunjay’s children. “Safira has been called the daughter (in the Will). Samaira is the daughter -- not Safira. Safira is the stepdaughter. Her biological father (Vikram Chatwal) is alive,” she said.

The Will reportedly names Priya and her two children — Safira and Azarius — while leaving out Sunjay’s biological children, Samaira and Kiaan. “Nobody is denying that my brother cared for Safira,” Mandhira added. “But don’t take over when Samaira is there. Don’t name Safira ‘the daughter.’ She is the stepdaughter. Stop rewriting lineage.”

Her concerns align with arguments raised by senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani before the Delhi High Court, who questioned the inconsistencies and “digitally suspicious” nature of the Will.

Digital metadata under spotlight

Jethmalani earlier told the court that the document did not originate from Sunjay’s devices. Instead, metadata indicated it was created on the computer of Nitin Sharma, a Sona BLW employee with no personal connection to the Kapur family.

“Who prepared this Will?” he asked, highlighting that it was created and modified on 17 March—when Sunjay was in Goa with his son, Kiaan.

Mandhira echoed this concern: “You’re on holiday with your child — and simultaneously disinheriting him? Stop insulting our intelligence.”

The digital trail shows that the file was scanned and converted to PDF on 24 March at 10:06 a.m., moments before a WhatsApp group titled Family Office IC was created, including Priya, Sharma and aide Dinesh Agarwal. A senior family associate described the sequence as “the theatre of grief, not the truth of it.”

A deeper pattern, says the family

Mandhira recalled an earlier incident involving her father: “There was a fight in my house one day with my dad and my brother, where my dad very clearly told him in Delhi. But he said to her, I will never look at her. I never want her around me. She's not welcome into my house. Today you've taken over the damn house.”

She added that the Will is part of a broader shift in control. After Sunjay’s passing, the Kapur name was removed from the Sona BLW promoter group within one quarter. “My brother led the legacy. He didn’t create the wealth — my father did,” she said.

Mandhira also claimed that Sunjay himself never intended for Priya to control any part of the Sona Group. She referenced Priya’s earlier removal from the board of AIPL in May 2023, followed by her return in 2025. “When you hear the whispers going around, you'll understand what's going on… I mean, the whispers are very clear that there was problems in the marriage.”

“Priya should be ashamed to be walking around representing our family. This is our estate. Our inheritance,” she added.

She also said that her mother can no longer enter their Rajokri home, despite building it “brick by brick.” “My mother sat under a tree supervising the labourers. Today, she cannot even enter her own home.”

Criticism of aides and isolation of the family

Mandhira criticised long-time aides Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma: “They are little Priya’s puppets,” she said. “I grew up around them. They worked for my father. Where is their loyalty? Shame on them.”

She added that both have cut off all communication with the family. “This family has been cut off from everything. It’s intentional. It’s strategic.”

Impact on the children

Mandhira emphasised the consequences for Sunjay’s first two children. “Those two kids, Samaira and Kiaan — they’ve lost their best friend. And now they’re being robbed of everything that is rightfully theirs.” She also accused Priya of withholding basic expenses: “Who is she not to pay the school fees? It’s not her money. This is major theft. Major fraud.”

Possibility of settlement

Despite the ongoing conflict, Mandhira said there is a path to resolution. “If everything my mother signed post-2017 is shown to my sister and our lawyers, they will sit at the table.” Until then, she insists: “I will not let her take my father’s legacy away. I will fight till the end.”

