In a heartfelt and urgent plea, popular television and film actress Ankita Lokhande has taken to social media to raise alarm over the sudden disappearance of two young girls closely connected to her household. The actress revealed that Saloni, the daughter of her house help Kanta, and her friend Neha have been missing since 10 am on July 31, last seen in the Vakola area of Mumbai.

The emotional post, shared via Ankita's official Instagram handle, quickly gathered traction as concerned fans and fellow citizens began amplifying the message across platforms. Expressing the gravity of the situation, Ankita wrote, “Our house help Kanta's daughter and her daughter's friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since July 31, 10 am. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown. They are not just part of our home - they're family.”

The actress went on to tag Mumbai Police and include the hashtag #Mumbaikars, urging locals and authorities alike to help locate the girls. She continued, “We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station.”

Lokhande’s post has triggered widespread concern and community support, with many resharing her appeal and tagging relevant authorities.

According to her statement, an FIR has already been registered at the Malvani Police Station, and efforts are underway to trace the missing girls. However, as of now, there has been no significant update on their whereabouts.

Ankita, who is best known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and the film Manikarnika, is using her platform to push for faster action and public awareness. Her move has not only highlighted the plight of two missing girls but also underscored the importance of using celebrity influence for social causes.

