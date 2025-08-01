On August 1, not just Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 but even the re-release of Raanjhanaa’s (2013) Tamil version, Ambikapathy, hit cinemas. This is the first film that has caused a controversy on its re-release as the studio, Eros International, changed the ending of the film using AI, without the knowledge and approval of its director, Aanand L Rai. While it was known that the new ending is a happy one, as opposed to the tragic ending of the original version, no one knew how it would be depicted in the film. But now that the film has been released, the cat is out of the bag.

REVEALED: THIS is what happens in the new AI-generated ending of Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor starrer Raanjhanaa

The original ending

Raanjhanaa ends with an injured Kundan (Dhanush) being brought to the hospital. He vomits blood, to the shock of his childhood friends, Murari (Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub) and Bindiya (Swara Bhasker). Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), the love of Kundan, arrives and caresses the lifeless body of Kundan.

The altered AI ending

In the new version, the scene of Zoya touching Kundan’s face is cut to another shot where Kundan can be seen breathing. Murari and Bindiya can be seen observing the same from outside the hospital room. A few seconds later, both Murari and Zoya also enter the room and can be seen smiling. Finally, Kundan opens his eyes. In the next shot, he wakes up as a celebratory background score is played. The legendary final shot – featuring the kid Kundan and adult Kundan crossing paths – follows and that’s where the film ends.

What has surprised the audience is that the AI effect has been brought upon beautifully. In fact, those who have not seen the original version would not even be able to determine that the shot of Kundan waking up hasn’t been shot in real life at all. Meanwhile, there have been reports of shows having good occupancy and Dhanush’s fans creating a frenzy in cinemas over the new, happy ending as well as other heroic scenes of their favourite actor.

The controversy

However, the decision to have an AI-altered ending has led to a tiff between the studio and Aanand L Rai. Yesterday, Aanand wrote a long post on Instagram, “…I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What’s now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul. The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful…”

He further added, “If Raanjhanaa meant something to you, as it did to us, please know that this AI-altered version does not reflect who we were. Nor does it carry the spirit of the film we made.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Aanand L Rai had earlier also made his displeasure clear over the ‘reimagined version’ and shared a statement. Consequently, Eros issued a statement saying, “We at Eros International Media Limited categorically reject and strongly object to the unfounded and sensationalist remarks made by Mr Aanand L. Rai regarding the AI-enhanced re-release of Raanjhanaa. These remarks are not only factually incorrect and misleading, but appear to be a deliberate negative PR stunt designed to distract public and industry attention from serious and ongoing legal matters concerning Mr Rai and Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd. We view Mr Rai’s public outburst, especially timed just days after these disclosures, as a conscious attempt to shift focus away from the legal and governance issues he currently faces. It is unfortunate that a filmmaker of his stature would attempt to conflate legal accountability with creative victimhood. It would be best if Mr Rai respectfully acknowledges the ownership of IP as per the law of the land and his written undertakings, rather than use media unfairly as a platform to promote himself and thrive on unwarranted sensationalism.”

Also Read: Aanand L. Rai shocked over AI-generated ‘Happy’ ending for Raanjhanaa; says, “Imagine what this gimmick would do to cinema”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.