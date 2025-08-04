The actor-producer led a fresh, unapologetic round of dialogues on motherhood, stigma, and the right to nurse — just in time for World Breastfeeding Week.

Actor, producer, and maternal rights advocate Neha Dhupia is reigniting her groundbreaking initiative Freedom to Feed with a renewed sense of urgency and empowerment this World Breastfeeding Week 2025. Originally launched in 2019, the campaign has since grown into a movement — shedding light on the stigma around public breastfeeding and sparking necessary conversations on body autonomy, maternal health, and societal judgment.

Neha Dhupia ropes in Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, and other celeb moms for breastfeeding conversations as a part of ‘Freedom to Feed’

This year, Neha is set to take the movement a notch higher by engaging in raw, honest digital conversations with prominent celebrity mothers including Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Sonnalli Seygall. These discussions will be unveiled across her social media platforms throughout the week, aiming to create a ripple effect of awareness, solidarity, and acceptance around breastfeeding and motherhood.

The 2025 edition promises deeper, more layered explorations into issues that most women face but rarely voice — from navigating emotional pressures to asserting bodily autonomy in public and private spaces. The campaign also aims to challenge existing taboos and ignite a national dialogue that’s long overdue.

This year’s campaign promises to be louder, more fearless, and unapologetically real. Speaking about reigniting the initiative, Neha Dhupia shared, “When I first launched Freedom to Feed, it came from a deeply personal space — from feeling vulnerable, judged, and isolated during what should have been the most natural and empowering time of my life. Over the years, I’ve realised how many women have felt the same, and how powerful it can be when we come together to share our stories. This year, I want to make the conversation even louder, even more honest. Because no woman should be made to feel ashamed for simply feeding her child. This is about choice, dignity, and respect — and it’s time we all stood up for that.”

Freedom to Feed began as a deeply personal project. Neha, a mother herself, used her platform to speak about the vulnerabilities and shame many women are made to feel while breastfeeding in public — a topic often shrouded in silence and discomfort. Over the years, her voice has resonated far and wide, drawing support from powerful women in the entertainment industry like Bipasha Basu, Freida Pinto, Soha Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza. Each has contributed to shaping a more inclusive, understanding environment for nursing mothers.

With bold voices joining in and stories that refuse to be silenced, Freedom to Feed 2025 could be the conversation that changes everything.

