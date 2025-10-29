Deepika Padukone’s reported fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Mythri Movie Makers over the alleged eight-hour work shift demand has sparked a new round of debate across film industries. Adding to the ongoing chatter, netizens have now claimed that the makers have removed Deepika’s name from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD, the first installment of Nag Ashwin’s ambitious sci-fi franchise.

Fact Check: Deepika Padukone’s name dropped from Kalki 2898 AD end credits after exit row?

To verify the speculation, Bollywood Hungama checked the versions of the film currently available on major streaming platforms. It turns out that in the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD, which is streaming on Netflix, Deepika Padukone’s name has not been omitted from the end credits. Meanwhile, the other four language versions — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, also continue to feature her name in the credits.

In September 2025, Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Kalki 2898 AD, confirmed through an official statement that Deepika Padukone would not return for the sequel. The announcement, shared on the production house’s social media handles, read: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Padukone’s character, SUM-80, was central to the narrative of Kalki 2898 AD, with the story revolving around her and the unborn child prophesied to be the final avatar of Lord Vishnu — Kalki.

