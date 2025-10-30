Is Amitabh Bachchan reuniting with Salman Khan after 17 years for Battle of Galwan? Here’s what we know!

Bollywood fans have every reason to celebrate as legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly joined the cast of the highly anticipated Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan. The rumours started when the film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia, shared a candid moment with Bachchan from the sets via Instagram Stories, calling him a “legend on set today”.​

Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan to reunite?

This marks a spectacular reunion for Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest icons, who haven’t collaborated in a major film for quite some time. Social media erupted with fans expressing their excitement and disbelief at the prospect of witnessing the on-screen magic of these legends together once again. Alongside them, Govinda is also expected to feature in the film, adding even more star power to the project.​

Battle Of Galwan Cast and Crew Details

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead and includes pivotal roles for actors like Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan' promises an intense cinematic experience rooted in patriotism and action.​

While Battle Of Galwan is slated for release next year, there is no official confirmation on the exact date yet. However, reportedly, it will not release during Eid 2026, breaking the trend of Salman Khan’s traditional Eid releases.​

