After making a mark in cinemas, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will find its way on OTT, on October 31. Prominent streaming giant Amazon Prime Video will stream the film’s original Kannada version, as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, for now. The Hindi version of the period drama will be released digitally a month later. Bollywood Hungama has learned of an interesting development that took place with regard to the digital deal.

SCOOP: Amazon Prime Video bags Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 for a staggering Rs. 110 cr; beats Netflix’s Rs. 100 cr offer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 asked for Rs. 125 crores for the OTT rights, considering the buzz around the film. They approached Netflix and it agreed to offer Rs. 100 crores. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video gave a better deal and offered Rs. 110 crores for the streaming rights. This is how the film has made its way on Prime Video.”

This marks the second-highest OTT deal ever for a Kannada film. KGF - Chapter 2 (2022) still holds the top spot, with its digital rights fetching over Rs. 300 crores. Interestingly, both KGF and Kantara franchises are backed by Hombale Films, a banner that deserves credit for placing Kannada cinema on the global map through these monumental successes.

Kantara starred Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar in leading roles. It tells the story of a carefree young lad in a forest in Karnataka who rises as a hero when a greedy landlord, believed to be friendly with the villagers, tries to usurp the land treacherously. The villagers are devotees of Panjurli, a demigod protecting the forest's villagers and this aspect plays an important part in the story.

As for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, it stars Rishab Shetty along with Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram. This film attempts to delve deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Both films are directed by Rishab Shetty. Interestingly, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 ends with the promise of a sequel named Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2.

