Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.01.2020 | 5:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Nehha Pendse opens up about her husband being a divorcee, says she herself is not a virgin

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Nehha Pendse recently tied the knot with beau Shardul Bayas in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, in Pune. The actress has now responded to people talking about her husband, businessman Shardul Singh Bayas being a divorcee with two daughters.

Nehha Pendse opens up about her husband being a divorcee, says she herself is not a virgin

In an interview with a daily, Nehha said she does not understand what the big deal is about. She said that today many of us are getting married late because of various reasons including the focus on career. She said that a lot of people end up having more than one relationship before they get married. The actress said that the only difference is that there is no legal stamp on it. She asks why people are talking about Shardul being a divorcee when she herself is not a virgin either.

Praising her husband, Pendse said that Shardul is not commitment-phobic unlike the men in her life who disappeared just when the relationship could have culminated into marriage. She said that she salutes her husband for not losing faith in the institution of marriage after two marriages. She also feels that if a marriage is not working out then one should end it rather than drag on.

Nehha and Shardul’s wedding was a private affair, with the couple’s family members and close friends in attendance. Neha and Shardul got engaged earlier in August 2019 and are reportedly to take off for a slightly delayed honeymoon in April this year.

Also Read: Actor Neha Pendse takes the wedding vows with beau Shardul Bayas

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Toofan: Celeb trainer Darrel Foster who has…

A month after release, Arjun Kapoor starrer…

Karan Johar to adapt the book on Indian…

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal’s advocate upset…

Complaint filed against Akshay Kumar by…

Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to express her…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification