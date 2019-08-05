Deepika Padukone says Chhapaak is about law, justice, and survival

Deepika Padukone will next be seen portraying the role on an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The movie is based on true events and Deepika’s character is based on Laxmi Agarwal, but, Deepika’s character is named Malti in the film. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and the pictures and videos from the sets have been creating a lot of buzz.

Deepika Padukone, in her latest interview with Vogue, she said that playing Malti was the most emotionally challenging role that she has ever played. She also said that she knew she wanted to be a part of the story when she read the script; she was bursting to do the film. She says its more than a story, it’s all also about law, justice, and survival.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020, with Meghna Gulzar as the director.

