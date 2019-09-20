Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.09.2019 | 10:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Deepika Padukone reveals why she agreed to do the role of Romi Dev in ‘83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time after their marriage. The couple tied the knot last year and it indeed was a grand affair. All set to play the role of reel life Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, Deepika Padukone was elated to be a part of ’83, a Kabir Khan directorial. We, at Bollywood Hungama, were the first ones to report that Deepika has wrapped up her shoot for ’83.

Deepika Padukone reveals why she agreed to do the role of Romi Dev in ‘83

In a recent interview, Deepika spoke about why this role is really special despite it being a short one. According to her, the families of athletes don’t get as much recognition as they should. So, when the athletes make their name internationally, their family does not really get a lot of recognition and keeping that in mind she said yes to the film. This is a really special project for the couple and Deepika even accompanied Ranveer in London during their 3-months-long schedule.

The team is currently shooting in Mumbai and they have recreated the places of London that ceased to exist. The month-long schedule in Mumbai will soon come to an end and ’83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone wraps the shooting of ’83

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

’83 director Kabir Khan reveals how he spent…

Ranveer Singh to get wax figure at Madame…

Lilly Singh suggests HBO's Girls should cast…

Deepika Padukone launches her first lecture…

Deepika Padukone wraps the shooting of '83

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 will commence…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification