Last Updated 14.09.2019 | 4:10 PM IST

Deepika Padukone wraps the shooting of ’83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Post marriage, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be first seen together in the upcoming sports drama ’83. While Ranveer will be seen essaying legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s character, Deepika will play Dev’s wife Romi Dev. The actor, a couple of months back, flew to London to shoot her part. We even saw photos of Deepika hanging out with Kabir Khan’s daughter.

And if reports are to be believed, then Deepika has wrapped her schedule for the film. The Mumbai schedule begun soon after the team headed back to Mumbai from London. We recently also spotted her offering prayers at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Looks like she headed there, just after wrapping the shoot.

Deepika and Ranveer, in the past, have come together thrice; for Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the last one being Padmaavat. Interestingly, they didn’t have a happy ending in any of these films. While 83 doesn’t really revolved around Kapil Dev’s equation with his wife, we hear she will have a brief but impactful role to play.

Prior to heading to London, Deepika also finished filming for Meghn Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s latest workout video is all the motivation you need to hit the gym

