Tiger Shroff opened his own GYM to mentor kids who look upto him

Tiger Shroff recently opened his own gym in Bandra (Mumbai). And for those who wonder why he needed to go into entrepreneurship at this stage of his life, Tiger explains, “It wasn’t a business decision. The gym which we’ve named MMA Matrix—MMA being Mixed Martial Arts—came about because of the constant questions I was asked about health and fitness.”

Having kids and teenagers across the country look up to him, Tiger confesses he felt a sense of responsibility towards the health and fitness of the young. “They’d come up to me and ask how did I develop a passion for fitness? How did I begin my physical training? Who mentored me? What could I tell them? That I ran to the beach every morning from the time I was a child to practice my martial arts and do my exercises? Better that I show them what can be done at a gym rather than just talk about it.”

Tiger Shroff’s MMA Matrix gym which opened in November is being looked after entirely by his family. “I’ve handed it over to the women I love and trust the most. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) and sister (Krishna). They look after the gym while I am busy shooting.”

As for the third member of Tiger’s closely-knit family, father Jackie Shroff turned 61 earlier in January. Tiger confesses he has always looked up to his father. “He was cool from before the concept of cool was conceived. He has always been a star, from even before he came into the movies, without trying to be one. When my father enters the room heads turn automatically. That kind of aura no longer exists. We actors are constantly in the limelight posting pictures and messages on social media. That aura of stardom is gone. A Tiger Shroff can never have the same aura as a Jackie Shroff. I won’t even try.”