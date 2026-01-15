Veteran actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori has lodged a complaint with the Bangur Nagar Police Station alleging that he was cheated of Rs 2.5 lakhs in a purported film funding arrangement, according to a police complaint and related reports. Tijori, known for his work in Hindi cinema since the 1990s as an actor, director and producer, said he was seeking investors for his next project, tentatively titled Tom Dick and Mary, which he completed scripting in December 2024 and estimates will require around Rs 25 crores to produce.

Deepak Tijori alleges he was cheated of Rs 2.5 lakhs in false funding promise, case registered: Reports

Reportedly, according to the complaint, filed on January 13, 2026, a woman identified as Kavita Shibag Kapoor approached him at his Goregaon residence in early February 2025, claiming to be associated with major industry names such as T-Series and asserting strong connections with the Zee Network. She later introduced Tijori to another woman, Fauzia RC, who allegedly promised to secure a crucial Letter of Interest (LoI) from the Zee Network that could help attract investors for the film’s production.

The two women reportedly assured Tijori that the LoI would be procured within a week and demanded Rs 2.5 lakhs as a processing fee. Trusting their representations, Tijori signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the intermediary on February 21, 2025, and transferred the amount to an account linked to Fauzia on February 22, 2025.

However, despite the passage of several months, no Letter of Interest was provided, and the accused allegedly stopped responding to calls and inquiries. The complaint also alleges that Tijori was introduced over the phone to a person identified only as “Joshi,” purportedly representing the Zee Network, but later verification with senior officials revealed that no such individual was employed at the organisation.

Realising that the promises may have been part of a planned deception involving false identities and unverified industry affiliations, Tijori approached police to register a case. The FIR names Kavita Shibag Kapoor, Fauzia RC, and an unidentified third person, with sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita invoked for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy.

