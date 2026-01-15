Akshaye Khanna to return in Dhurandhar 2 for a one-week shoot? Here’s what we know!

Actor Akshaye Khanna is reportedly set to reappear in the upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2, even though his character died in the original film, according to a recent report by Filmfare. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, and sources say Khanna will shoot a special segment for about one week aimed at deepening his role’s backstory.

The first installment of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh alongside Khanna, has been a major box office success, drawing praise for its storytelling and ensemble performances. Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait, a complex antagonist in the film, resonated strongly with audiences, leading to widespread discussion online and significant fan interest.

In the original film, Rehman Dakait’s storyline concluded with the character’s death. However, recent reports suggest the creative team behind Dhurandhar 2 plans to explore aspects of his backstory or earlier timeline through select scenes. These additions will be filmed during a brief shoot in the near future, as per the report by the portal.

The report further stated that Dhurandhar 2 had already completed its principal photography before this decision to bring Khanna back for additional material. The motive behind his return appears tied to audience response and the desire to flesh out narrative threads connected to Rehman’s character rather than undoing events from the first film.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to expand the espionage universe introduced in the 2025 original. It continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover agent played by Ranveer Singh, and features a cast including prominent actors such as Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others. The sequel will be released across multiple languages nationwide.

