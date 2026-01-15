Bollywood action stars Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal are set to share screen space for the first time in director Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film, according to a recent report by PinkVilla. The project, which remains untitled, is shaping up as an action-romance and is expected to go on floors in February 2026.

Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal to star together in Milap Zaveri’s next action romance: Report

Sources familiar with the development say the film is designed to leverage the distinct on-screen personas of both actors, who are among Hindi cinema’s most physically commanding performers. The pairing of Shroff and Jammwal has generated significant interest among fans, as audiences have long anticipated seeing the two action stars together.

According to the report, Kirti Shetty has been roped in as the female lead, marking another notable project in her growing filmography. “Kirti Shetty has been roped in as the female lead, which will mark another big Bollywood outing for her,” a source told the portal. “This film is designed as a full-fledged, intense action love story. The idea was always to bring together two real action heroes, and Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal were the obvious choices.”

Pre-production work is reportedly underway, with planning focused on elaborate action sequences, hand-to-hand combat and stunt choreography tailored to both lead actors. Production insiders say the team is preparing sequences that reflect the strengths of both stars, known for their physicality and action skills.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film marks a notable collaboration between two of the industry’s most recognised action performers and a filmmaker whose previous work, Ek Deewaane Ki Deewaniyat, found success at the box office.

For Tiger Shroff, the project is scheduled to follow his commitments on his current films, and industry sources say he will join the shoot soon after wrapping those schedules. Meanwhile, Jammwal’s recent work includes Madharaasi and, outside of Hindi cinema, his upcoming role in the global project Street Fighter.

