Deepak Tijori becomes the new face of iconic suiting brand DIGJAM

DIGJAM, a well-known Indian suiting brand, has announced celebrated actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori as its new Brand Ambassador.

Deepak Tijori becomes the new face of iconic suiting brand DIGJAM

With a long-standing career and a persona known for confidence and style, Deepak Tijori is seen as a fitting choice to represent the DIGJAM brand embodying sophistication, refinement, and timeless appeal.

This collaboration marks an important step for DIGJAM, as the brand continues to blend contemporary style with its long-standing tradition of craftsmanship and elegance.

“Deepak Tijori embodies a balance of tradition and modernity, which aligns with DIGJAM’s values. We are excited to have him represent our brand as we enter this new phase,” said Ajay Agarwal, CEO of DIGJAM.

Deepak Tijori said, “I’m honoured to join hands with Digjam, a brand that exemplifies craftsmanship, heritage and contemporary elegance. In today’s world, a suit is more than just attire it’s a statement of who you are. Digjam’s commitment to quality, design innovation and attention to detail resonates with me, and I look forward to being a part of its journey.”

As the DIGJAM Man, Deepak Tijori will appear in upcoming brand campaigns and initiatives highlighting quality tailoring, timeless style, and the lasting charm of Indian menswear.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Tijori on Bollywood’s OTT crisis: “Humne ek dinosaur khada kar diya hai; now we don’t know how to feed it”; hails Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube: “I wish it does DHAMAKEDAAR business, so that it gives us an opportunity”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.