Aakhri Sawal becomes first Hindi film to release with Indian Sign Language on May 8

Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal has emerged as an anticipated film. After generating significant buzz with its announcement, the makers unveiled the teaser on the occasion of Hanuman Ji Janmotsav, offering a glimpse into the history of India’s largest voluntary organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Aakhri Sawal becomes first Hindi film to release with Indian Sign Language on May 8

While the film arrives with a clutter-breaking subject, it also stands out for its unique approach, as it will be the first Hindi feature film to be made accessible in Indian Sign Language.

Yes, Aakhri Sawal is set to redefine the cinema-viewing experience for audiences. Recognizing the importance of making cinema accessible to millions, the makers have taken a bold step by releasing it in sign language. This makes it the first Hindi feature film to be accessible in ISL. While India has around 4 to 5 crore visually challenged and deaf people population, this film will be accessible to them as well. From day one, the film will be available in ISL, ensuring it reaches a wider audience base and makes it accessible to many more people.

#AakhriSawal becoming the first film to release with born accessible #IndianSignLanguage on 8 May.* Aakhri Sawal breaks new ground in cinematic accessibility, becoming the first #film to release with born accessible Indian Sign Language on 8 May. #tuesdayvibes #bollywood pic.twitter.com/3ma1BBEdfs — Nikhil Nanda 🇮🇳 (@iamnikhilnanda) April 21, 2026

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

Also Read: Aakhri Sawal teaser explores 1934 meeting between Hedgewar and Mahatma Gandhi, sparks curiosity

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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