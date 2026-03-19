At its recent content showcase, Prime Video announced a new series titled Tax Department Story, a financial crime drama set against the backdrop of Agra. The show features Aditya Rawal and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

After Daldal and Subedaar, Aditya Rawal headlines Prime Video’s Tax Department Story; Ravi Kishan to play antagonist

The series follows a newly appointed Revenue Services officer who takes on one of the most powerful white-collar criminals in the city. As the investigation unfolds, the narrative explores the complexities of power, corruption and the cost of justice, with the central idea that even victory comes at a price.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dopamine Media, the show is created by Prashant Raj and Samyak Singh, with Saurabh Bhave directing the series. The writing team includes Prashant Raj, Abhishek Dubey, Samyak Singh, Satvika Kundu and Anu Singh.

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The ensemble cast also includes Ashvini Bhave, Rajesh Kumar, Barkha Singh, Sarika Singh, Prateik Pachori and Kaveri Seth. The show marks Aditya Rawal’s fourth project with Prime Video, highlighting his continued association with the platform. For Ravi Kishan, this project represents his first collaboration with the streaming service.

The premise of Tax Department Story has drawn early comparisons to films based on tax investigations and financial crimes, with its focus on raids, high-stakes confrontations and institutional power structures. However, the series appears to build its own narrative by focusing on the personal and professional journey of a young officer navigating a complex system.

With its mix of drama and investigative storytelling, Tax Department Story adds to Prime Video’s growing slate of crime-focused originals.

Also Read: Suresh Triveni on Aditya Rawal: “From day one, I was certain I wanted to collaborate with him”

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