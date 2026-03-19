At its ‘It Starts Here’ event, Prime Video confirmed that it has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for two upcoming Hindi films, NaagZilla and Vvan. Along with the announcement, the platform also unveiled a fresh poster of NaagZilla, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Prime Video acquires post-theatrical rights of Kartik Aaryan’s NaagZilla, Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan

NaagZilla is presented by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films and is produced under Mahaveer Jain Films. The film explores a fictional world where shape-shifting Ichhadhaari naags live among humans. The story follows a carefree naag whose life takes a turn when his Naagmani is threatened by a power-hungry antagonist, leading to chaos and conflict.

The project is backed by producers including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Neetu Jain. The film is written by Gautam Mehra and is expected to bring together elements of fantasy and action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

In addition, Prime Video has also secured the post-theatrical rights for Vvan, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Mishra, the film tells the story of an urban man who challenges the restrictions around his ancestral forest and unknowingly awakens a powerful divine force.

As the narrative unfolds, the protagonist is forced to confront forces beyond logic and take on the responsibility of protecting his village. The film also features Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in key roles. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions, with Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari backing the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

With these acquisitions, Prime Video continues to strengthen its post-theatrical library by bringing a mix of fantasy and mythological narratives to its platform, catering to audiences across genres.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: It’s a wrap for Naagzilla; shoot of Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited fantasy entertainer completed

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.