At Amazon Prime Video’s grand content showcase ‘It Starts Here’ the makers unveiled Raakh, a dark and intense crime drama that promises to delve deep into the human psyche. Along with the announcement, the first assets of the series were also released, offering a glimpse into its haunting world.

Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Rakesh Bedi starrer Raakh announced at Amazon Prime Video’s ‘It Starts Here’ event

Raakh centres around a chilling premise: When two teenagers vanish, a close-knit family is shattered and the city is left on edge. Determined to uncover the truth, a relentless officer leads a nationwide manhunt that pulls him deep into a world of violence and human depravity. The story sets the stage for a gripping investigation that goes beyond a missing persons case, exploring the emotional and psychological toll of tragedy.

Backed by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, the series brings together an accomplished team of creators. It is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi, with Sunanda Gupta serving as the creative producer.

The show is helmed by Prosit Roy, who serves as both series director and executive producer. The narrative is crafted by creators, writers, and co-directors Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, while dialogues are penned by Ayush Trivedi.

Adding further weight to the series is its impressive ensemble cast, featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rakesh Bedi.

Raakh aims to go beyond conventional crime dramas. It promises a narrative where every clue uncovers deeper darkness, and every answer raises more unsettling questions.

As anticipation builds following its unveiling at ‘It Starts Here’, Raakh is shaping up to be a compelling addition to India’s growing slate of high-concept, emotionally driven thrillers on streaming platforms.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt-backed Don’t Be Shy first look unveiled; confirmed for October 2026 release

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