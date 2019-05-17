Dabangg 3: Salman Khan – Mouni Roy to shoot a SEXY Munni Badnaam reprised version next week

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 in Mumbai and next week, he is set to shoot for a super crackling track which will feature Mouni Roy. So, according to reports a set has been constructed in Vasai for this special song. The song will of course be on the lines of the famous ‘Munni Badnaam’ track and it will feature Mouni doing some super sexy moves along with Salman who will do his classic hook step.

Salman started shooting the movie in Madhya Pradesh along with Sonakshi Sinha and the entire unit. Then, he moved on to shoot bits with Sudeep who is playing VILLAIN in Mumbai. There are two separate sets constructed at Film City and Vasai for shooting home sequences and action scenes.

Now, there is a third set made especially for this song. It is to be noted that while Malaika Arora immortalized the song in the first song, Kareena Kapoor Khan came up with ‘Fevicol Se’ in the second part and now we have Mouni carrying on the legacy.

The new song will be picturized in a watering hole especially created in Vasai. Salman plans to wrap the shoot in a day or two after which he will be busy with promoting Bharat with Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar.

