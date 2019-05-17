Bollywood Hungama
Tiger Shroff denies being approached for Bhaichung Bhutia’s bio-pic

BySubhash K. Jha

Youth icon Tiger Shroff is currently in the news for his all-system-go performance in Student of the Year 2. Though the film has been panned, Tiger has been appreciated, and he is happy. So some inventive media persons decided to make him happier still by gifting him a bio-pic on popular footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

A screaming report on a portal says Tiger has been approached for the role of Bahichung Bhutia which, adds the report helpfully, would be Tiger’s first bio-pic. However when I asked Tiger about the big bio-pic he denied being approached, let alone accepting a bio-pic on Bhutia. “I’m doing no such project,” says Tiger whose next release is an untitled guru-shishya actioner with Hrithik Roshan.

“And I’m very excited to be doing my first film for Yash Raj. I’ve just done my first (Student Of The Year 2) for Dharma Productions, and now Yash Raj Films. That covers two of the most prestigious banners. I couldn’t get luckier,” says Tiger.

As for a bio-pic, the one that Tiger would love to do is a film on his father Jackie Shroff. “I’d never like to be in a remake of any of his films because I will come out very poor in comparison. But I’d love to play him on screen. Who understands Jackie Shroff better than his son?” asks Tiger.

We can’t argue that.

