EXCLUSIVE: What’s brewing with the Khans? Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir have been MEETING in SECRET very often!

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are known to be great buddies and we have heard of them meeting up a few weeks ago at SRK’s bungalow Mannat in Bandra. But we have come to know that it wasn’t a one-off meeting, as was assumed. The trio, who are yet to be seen in a movie together, have been meeting very frequently – and very discreetly, to make sure no paparazzi is around to snap their meet or have the meetings reported in the media. Salman, in particular, apparently, leaves his friends at home, and come alone with his driver to the meetings.

Says our Bollywood source, “It’s become a regular thing for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan now – whenever all three Khans are in town they catch up, no matter how hectic their schedule is, but now all meetings are very discreet and usually impromptu. The three mostly meet at Shah Rukh’s palatial bungalow in Mannat as Aamir and Salman live very close to SRK and his residence is secluded. Interestingly, Salman is so careful to avoid any media he only takes his driver with him and arrives alone to meet the others. Last time, someone had leaked out their meetings and details hence the need for secrecy for the trio. Aamir too comes alone and all three spend the night chatting away and catching up on most of the news till early morning and meeting pretty frequently.”

The source informs that the meetings don’t revolve around talk on Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir doing a movie together. “Apart from their high fees, it is logistically also almost impossible to get the trio doing a film together though Salman and Shah Rukh have appeared in each other’s home productions in special appearances. When they meet, apparently, their talk is mostly about the current actors like Vicky Kaushal, Karthik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana doing so well and praising their work and the success of their movies, how they need to plan and strategize their own careers for the future, catching up on their lives and Bollywood news. It’s a relaxed, casual atmosphere with the three Khans just meeting, planning, and talking informally away from prying eyes… Hotels are not their meetings points as the paparazzi and public are always there.”

