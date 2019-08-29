Bollywood Hungama

Cricketer MS Dhoni to go into film production?

BySubhash K. Jha

There is widespread talk in the film industry that iconic cricketer MS Dhoni is all set to embark into a new phase in his life. If reliable sources are to be believed Dhoni turns film producer very shortly. Sources in the know say Dhoni has zeroed in on some projects that he wishes to produce in collaboration with corporate houses in the film industry.

Cricketer MS Dhoni to go into film production

Says a well-informed source, “Films have always interested Dhoni. He is a huge movie buff. When Neeraj Pandey made the biopic M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story, the superstar-cricketer got a chance to observe the entertainment industry up close. And Dhoni loved it. He was waiting for an opportune time to take the plunge.”

With the ace-cricketer bidding goodbye to cricket, now is the time for Dhoni to strengthen his ties with the film industry. He has many close friends in the movie industry, like John Abraham. In fact there are reliable rumours that one of Dhoni’s initial film productions would be in collaboration with John.

Let’s wait for the official announcement.

