Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in an unconventional story that we have never seen being done in Bollywood. The duo is being appreciated for their chemistry as seen in the trailer and the fans just can’t wait to see more of them on screen. She started off her career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan and her performance won a lot of hearts.

As of now, she’s on a promotional tour for Dream Girl and recently opened up about her nickname, ‘Punchnama Girl’. After starring in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, the fans started addressing Nushrat as the ‘Punchnama Girl’ and while she took it sportingly in the initial stages, she realised the fans used it more than her actual name. She was left wondering why didn’t anybody remember the other two actresses from the film and is glad that the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety changed that and helped her overcome that nickname.

Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13 and is one of the most awaited films of the year.

