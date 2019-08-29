Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.08.2019 | 2:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Nushrat Bharucha is glad she’s not addressed as the ‘Punchnama Girl’ anymore

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in an unconventional story that we have never seen being done in Bollywood. The duo is being appreciated for their chemistry as seen in the trailer and the fans just can’t wait to see more of them on screen. She started off her career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan and her performance won a lot of hearts.

Nushrat Bharucha is glad she’s not addressed as the ‘Punchnama Girl’ anymore

As of now, she’s on a promotional tour for Dream Girl and recently opened up about her nickname, ‘Punchnama Girl’. After starring in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, the fans started addressing Nushrat as the ‘Punchnama Girl’ and while she took it sportingly in the initial stages, she realised the fans used it more than her actual name. She was left wondering why didn’t anybody remember the other two actresses from the film and is glad that the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety changed that and helped her overcome that nickname.

Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13 and is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Also Read: Dream Girl: Nushrat Bharucha’s look in ‘Dhagala Lagli Kala’ was inspired by Madhuri Dixit

More Pages: Pyaar Ka Punchnama Box Office Collection , Pyaar Ka Punchnama Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor reveals why Ayushmann Khurrana…

Dream Girl: Riteish Deshmukh to join…

After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana…

Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl to…

Battle Of Biggest stars on Christmas 2020!…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification