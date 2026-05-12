When was the last time you went to the movies and had a rollicking fun time? Finally, this December, a film promises you that, and so much more! Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and director Anees Bazmee are reuniting for a big-screen family entertainer, and the untitled comedy is officially slated to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

CONFIRMED! Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee’s next releasing on December 4, 2026

The film recently wrapped a major Kerala schedule, with the makers expected to unveil a new still featuring Akshay Kumar in the coming days.

The project marks the return of one of Hindi cinema’s most successful actor-director combinations after a slew of commercial entertainers that struck a strong chord with audiences. Known for their blend of humour, chaos and mass appeal, Kumar and Bazmee’s reunion is being positioned as one of the biggest movie moments of the year!

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film brings together a packed ensemble led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, with Raashii Khanna also playing a pivotal role alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.

The film also reunites Kumar and Vidya Balan on screen, reviving a pairing that has delivered several popular films over the years and continues to enjoy strong audience recall.

Produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films, the untitled comedy marks the 60th production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Producer Dil Raju, who is known to give memorable blockbusters, returns with a pairing, a movie, a superstar and a filmmaker to show to the audience why he is the man with the Midas touch!

With production progressing as scheduled, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest family entertainers lined up for the end of 2026. In a year that has action, spectacle and event movies, this is the one that will bring families back to the movies!

Also read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee gear up for hilarious family comedy; December 2026 release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.