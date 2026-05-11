Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee have worked together on films like Welcome, Singh Is King and Thank You, which have gone ahead to attain a cult status in the cinema-going audience. After a break, the duo is set for a reunion on an out-and-out comedy, with producer Dil Raju. A large chunk of the film has already been shot, and Anees Bazmee plans to wrap up the shoot by the end of May.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee gear up for hilarious family comedy; December 2026 release

According to insiders, the film is shaping up well. "Akshay Kumar is very happy with how the situational comedy is shaping up. He is impressed with Anees' take on humour, which is magical and stands out even today. He has also told Anees to come with another film, as he is confident that the ongoing assignment is a winner. Akshay and the entire crew are laughing out loud on the set, and also while seeing the rushes. This is among the funniest shooting experiences for Anees and Akshay," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also confirmed that the bond between Akshay and his son is among the major comic highlights. "The film is being readied for a December 2026 release. It's a full-on packaged comedy entertainer with super hit music. The team has already shot for a Holi dance number, which will be among the major highlights upon the release. It's choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, and Akshay has killed it in the shoot."

Akshay is presently on a high with Bhooth Bangla. His next is the much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle, which is slated for June release.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar is playing the smartest game in Bollywood by turning legacy into franchise firepower

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