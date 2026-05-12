The Bombay High Court has disposed of a commercial appeal involving Sanjay Gupta’s production banner White Feather Films and Pritish Nandy Communications after both parties agreed to settle the matter through consent terms.

Pritish Nandy Communications to receive Rs 2.55 crores in settlement linked to Kaante dispute: Report

According to a report by Film Information, the dispute pertained to Commercial Appeal (Lodging) No. 9838 of 2026. The settlement was accepted by the Bombay High Court through an order dated April 21, 2026, which was uploaded on April 23.

As part of the agreement, Pritish Nandy Communications will receive a lump sum net amount of Rs 2.55 crores within 60 days. The settlement amount is lower than the original claim of Rs 3.52 crores along with applicable interest. The report further stated that if the agreed amount is not paid within the stipulated period, the original litigation proceedings would continue.

The legal dispute traces its roots back to a 2016 arbitration award connected to the film Kaante. Under that award, White Feather Films had reportedly been directed to pay Pritish Nandy Communications Rs 3.52 crores along with interest.

Over the years, Pritish Nandy Communications pursued multiple legal remedies to enforce the arbitration award. This reportedly included property injunction proceedings initiated in 2020. The recent settlement and disposal of the appeal now appear to move the matter towards a formal conclusion after years of legal proceedings.

Kaante, directed by Sanjay Gupta, remains one of the filmmaker’s notable projects and featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Also Read: A Homage to Pritish Nandy: The visionary who revolutionized Bollywood’s multiplex era

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