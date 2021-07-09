Back in 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible will be published by Juggernaut Books and launched in 2021. Now, after the actress has given a glimpse of her book which is set for pre-order.

Sharing the first look on Instagram on Friday, July 9, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

"In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS," she added. "I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you."

In another post, she shared a picture of an ultrasound.

The book will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. This book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the 'a mother and her symptoms and include the actress's tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness, and preparing a nursery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a mother of two sons.

