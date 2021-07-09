Bollywood Hungama

Complaint of cheating filed against Salman Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and six others, summoned by Chandigarh Police

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Chandigarh Police has summoned actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri Khan and six others following a complaint of alleged cheating lodged by a local businessman. The complainant Arun Gupta has alleged that Being Human employees asked him to invest Rs. 2 crore for a franchise. They allegedly pressured Gupta by saying that Salman would visit the store. But his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma came, he said.

Gupta told ANI News, “After opening the showroom, we have not received any spot. They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters.”

"They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal told ANI News.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has films such as Antim – The Final Truth, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in his kitty.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

