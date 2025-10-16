Shahid Kapoor has made a name for himself in Bollywood as a credible actor, who can always deliver at the box office with the right film. He is collaborating with Dinesh Vijan on Cocktail 2 with Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, and the film is presently on floors in Italy. Very reliable sources have confirmed that Cocktail 2 shoot will be wrapped up in the month of December, and producer Dinesh Vijan is looking to bring it to the big screen in the Summer of 2026.

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor dives into Farzi 2 – bags Rs. 40 crores, his biggest pay cheque ever!

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor is all set to start shooting for the second season of his most loved OTT show, Farzi from the month of January 2026. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Farzi is in the writing stage, and Amazon Prime, along with Raj and DK are excited to start the shoot for the second season from January 2026. Shahid has allotted 6 months to the shoot and is getting a fat pay cheque."

The source informs, "Shahid is drawing Rs. 40 crores for Farzi 2. This is the biggest pay cheque for him in his acting career, and this stems from the appreciation received by the first part." Farzi 2 will be the big project of Amazon Prime towards the end of 2026 - early 2027, and sources confirm that the second season will be a lot bigger than the first one.

