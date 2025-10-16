Making headlines is nothing new for Salman Khan. The superstar, who is currently in the news for his ongoing spat with Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, has also kept fans curious about updates on his much-awaited film Battle of Galwan. And now, there’s some exciting buzz for his fans.

Salman Khan shoots patriotic song with 60 dancers for Battle of Galwan: Report

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Salman is currently filming a crucial patriotic song sequence in Mumbai with over 60 background dancers. The number, choreographed by Mudassar Khan, is said to be an emotionally charged tribute to the spirit of Indian soldiers.

An industry insider told the publication, “It’s not a celebratory number. The mood is patriotic, and the song reflects the pride, sacrifice, and pain of the soldiers. Salman and the director were clear that it should feel organic to the story.”

The source further added that Mudassar Khan is focusing more on evoking the soldiers’ emotions than on choreography-heavy moves. “Filming will continue through the week,” the insider revealed.

Mudassar and Salman have previously collaborated on blockbuster tracks from Dabangg (2010) and Ready (2011), both of which became chart-toppers. Given their history, expectations are naturally high for this emotionally intense sequence.

While the makers have yet to confirm or deny these reports, one confirmed update about Battle of Galwan is that Arijit Singh will lend his voice to one of the songs in the film. It’s highly likely that the patriotic number currently being shot features Arijit’s vocals.

For the uninitiated, Salman recently addressed his decade-long feud with Arijit Singh during a Bigg Boss 19 episode. Calling the misunderstanding “a thing of the past,” the actor publicly acknowledged that Arijit is his “very good friend,” confirming their long-awaited collaboration on Battle of Galwan.

