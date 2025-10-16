The wait is over, the madness is real. After weeks of fan frenzy and social media buzz, Saregama India, in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, dropped the title track of Dhurandhar and it's a fiery, high-energy anthem! Dhurandhar is the most anticipated film of the year and the title track is sure to take accelerate the excitement of the film dramatically!

Dhurandhar title song out now: Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas bring explosive energy to Ranveer Singh’s film, watch

The track is attached to a sensational lyrical video in all its raw, unfiltered and electrifying glory, a blazing visual experience that matches the song’s explosive sound and cinematic power, setting the tone for this year’s most anticipated film. The lyrical video is now live on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel, and the audio is streaming across all major platforms.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour, and cinematic grit. With vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur, the song mirrors the scale, energy, and intensity of Dhurandhar. Lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Marking Hanumankind’s first-ever Bollywood film project, the rapper brings his trademark power and precision to the track - merging new-school rap with old-school desi swagger that perfectly complements Ranveer Singh’s fierce screen presence.

Music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev shares, “‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film’s soul it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse.”

Following the viral first look that showcased Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before avatar, the Dhurandhar - Title Track now turns up the heat, calling on audiences everywhere to ignite the fire within, ignite the Dhurandhar in you.

This cinematic spectacle features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film Dhurandhar is slated for a December 5, 2025, release.

