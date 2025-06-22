Cinemas praise Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par only in cinemas but upset with release strategy; 700-800 single screens not provided the film despite commitment; no show in ICONIC Raj Mandir Jaipur raises eyebrows

The Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par had a fair opening and had a dramatic jump on Saturday, leading to cheer in the industry. However, a section of exhibitors are unhappy. They were all set to screen the acclaimed flick but at the last moment, the distributors, PVR Inox Pictures, changed their mind.

Cinemas praise Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par only in cinemas but upset with release strategy; 700-800 single screens not provided the film despite commitment; no show in ICONIC Raj Mandir Jaipur raises eyebrows

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier, the plan was to provide a controlled release to Sitaare Zameen Par. After several exhibitors reached out to the film’s team and showed interest in playing the film, it was decided to increase the screen count to 3000. However, on Thursday, some cinemas were informed that the film won’t be provided to them.”

The source added, “Some 700-800 theatres in the country didn’t release Sitaare Zameen Par due to this reason.”

An exhibitor from West Bengal rued, “I was so excited to play Sitaare Zameen Par as I am a die-hard Aamir Khan fan. The distributors sent the publicity materials and poster of the film to us. At the last minute, they expressed their inability to provide the film. They claimed that they are now opting for a limited release. I was heartbroken as a fan and also an exhibitor. I inquired and realized that out of 150 cinemas in Bengal that were going to show the film, 80 of them couldn’t do so, due to this reason.”

What also boiled the blood of these theatre owners, many of them are single screens, was the Multiplex Association of India applauding Sitaare Zameen Par team for releasing the film exclusively in cinemas. A cinema owner from central India exulted, “We truly respect Aamir Khan for not selling the OTT rights and showing his faith in cinemas. We are here to support him fully and we request him to please look into our situation and find a solution to it. Assuring us of the film and then adhering to your word is not done at all.”

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi said, “The programming of a film is done on the basis of the law of demand and supply for every market. On the basis of that, the distribution plans are very locked. For example, nobody believed in the potential of The Kashmir Files (2022) before its release. Hence, it was released in around 320 screens on day 1. By day 2, the film was showing in around 600 screens and by day 3, it was playing in 1000 screens. By day 4, it was playing on a much higher number of screens. Similarly, there are films which opened very big in terms of the number of screens. However, due to minimal demand, the shows and screens were cut down drastically. As a result, the distribution plans become very fluid in the week of release.”

He added, “Sitaare Zameen Par was initially meant to be released in a limited manner. Then the release plan became a little wider after which, it was again somewhat cut down.”

When asked if committing to deliver a film and then backing off a day before release is a common practice, Akshaye Rathi replied, “Things like these happen very rarely. It takes serious experience and specialization as a distributor to be very precise with the release planning. I believe that once you have shaken hands over some work you are doing, you should really honour it. It leads to a situation which isn’t terribly pleasant.”

No show in Raj Mandir

A lot of eyebrows have been raised as Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t playing in Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir Cinema. A local exhibition source explained, “The theatre was keen to play 2 shows of Sitaare Zameen Par and allot the rest of the shows to Housefull 5. But the distributor insisted that Sitaare Zameen Par should play in all 4 shows. The theatre assured that if Sitaare Zameen Par sees a jump in collections, they are open to allotting all shows to it from Sunday. The discussion went on until Thursday 5:00 pm after which no solution was found. Raj Mandir management, with a heavy heart, had to forgo Sitaare Zameen Par.” At present, it is playing 4 shows of Housefull 5.

On June 18, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to reveal that the distributors of Sitaare Zameen Par have asked single screens that they will have to allot all the shows to the Aamir Khan-starrer. Trade sources, however, pointed out that this rule wasn’t followed across the country.

A trade expert commented, “In Mumbai’s Plaza cinema, the Marathi film Jarann has a show at 12:30 pm while the rest of the 3 shows are given to Sitaare Zameen Par. In many single screens of Bengaluru, shows have been divided between Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa. In Roopbani, Purnea, Housefull 5 is playing at 9:00 and 3:00 pm while the rest of the 3 shows are given to Sitaare Zameen Par. Hence, the distributors should have been understanding and allotted 2 shows to Raj Mandir. The theatre always attracts a crowd and would have ultimately benefited the film.”

Past instances

This is not the first time that PVR Inox’s distribution strategy has come under the scanner. During Singham Again (2024), many cinemas complained that advance booking was opened first in the properties of PVR and Inox and then they were allowed to commence ticket sales. They alleged that as a result, they were given step-motherly treatment.

In December 2024, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Baby John was released in just 4 out of 275 single-screen cinemas of CP Berar. The news created a storm in the industry.

Baby John’s advance booking was also affected as PVR Inox Pictures had asked for 60% of showcasing for the Varun Dhawan-starrer while they asked exhibitors to allot the balance 40% of the shows to Pushpa 2 – The Rule. To the single screens, they insisted that there should be 3 shows of their film and 1 show of Pushpa 2 – The Rule. The theatres didn’t agree to this demand as the Allu Arjun-starrer was doing historic business.

Also Read: BREAKING: After Sitaare Zameen Par’s HISTORIC Saturday jump, several multiplexes add post-midnight shows at 1:00 am and 3:00 am

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.