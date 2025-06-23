The trailer for Sardaar Ji 3 has stirred headlines after headlines with its unexpected casting and release strategy. Released on social media by Diljit Dosanjh, the two-minute glimpse confirms that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir plays a prominent role alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa, reprising her character as a ghost hunter in the UK-set horror-comedy.

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3 trailer out, features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir; skips India release amid controversy

However, the trailer reveals a notable rift in distribution plans: the film is set to skip theatrical release in India and will premiere only in overseas markets starting June 27. When fans in India attempt to view the trailer on YouTube, they encounter a geo-block message notifying them of its restricted availability.

The decision follows mounting political tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s retaliatory “Operation Sindoor.” Industry bodies like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged the CBFC to withhold certification for Sardaar Ji 3, citing concerns over Pakistani actors' inclusion. Faced with potential bans and protests, the filmmakers appear to have chosen a safer overseas-only release strategy.

Adding further context, an earlier report suggested that Hania Aamir might be removed from the project due to the growing backlash. Yet Diljit’s trailer release quashes those rumors, showing Hania still firmly in her role.

The Sardaar Ji franchise, launched in 2015 by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, has earned a cult following as one of Punjabi cinema’s first fantasy-horror comedies. In its third installment, directed by Amar Hundal, Diljit and Hania lead a team of demon-fighters in a spooky UK mansion, with co-stars Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Manav Vij, and others rounding out the cast.

Reactions online have been mixed. Some fans applaud Diljit and Hania’s on-screen chemistry and the film’s overseas reach, others have voiced disappointment, accusing Diljit of ignoring national sentiment. “Was really excited for this movie but not anymore. Nation is always 1st priority over anyone,” wrote an Instagram user, while another asserted, “I'm really proud of you but I really love my country first.”

