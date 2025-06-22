Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to do the unthinkable. The advance booking wasn’t upto the mark and the makers, in a unique strategy, decided not to have shows before 11:00 am on the day of release, possibly to avoid negativity over poor occupancy in these shows. The film opened at Rs. 10 crores, which was a fair opening but below par for a star like Aamir Khan. However, the positive word of mouth along with the credibility that Aamir enjoys has finally come into play. The film jumped dramatically on Saturday. The shows of Sunday also began to get full and looking at the demand, the multiplexes had to add post-midnight shows.

BREAKING: After Sitaare Zameen Par’s HISTORIC Saturday jump, several multiplexes add post-midnight shows at 1:00 am and 3:00 am

The trend of having shows at 1:00 am, 2:00 am and 3:00 am is a post-pandemic phenomenon. The 2021 Diwali biggie Sooryavanshi was the first film to have such shows at night. Later, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Animal (2023), Pathaan (2023), Jawan (2023), Stree 2 (2024), Chhaava (2025) etc. also got shows allotted at the unearthly hour due to huge turnout. Hence, these shows became synonymous with the fact that the film is doing exceedingly well.

Some of the theatres in Mumbai which added post-midnight shows of Sitaare Zameen Par to cope with the demand are PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon (1:00 am), PVR Lower Parel (1:00 am), Maxus Kandivali (3:00 am and 6:00 am), PVR Sangam Andheri (1:05 am), Maxus Borivali (1:30 am, 3:00 am and 6:00 am), Metro Inox (1:00 am), PVR Orion Mall Panvel (1:10 am) etc.

Sitaare Zameen Par opened at Rs. 10.70 crores while on Day 2, it is expected to earn around Rs. 20 crores. The advance booking for Sunday is super-strong and a weekend of Rs. 50 crores is now certain. The Saturday trend and demand for post-midnight shows makes it clear that it would hold strongly on Monday as well.

What is also heartening is that on the day of release, Sitaare Zameen Par was performing better mainly in elite cinemas and A centres but now the mass audience has also come out in full force. As a result, a healthy lifetime and solid trending is expected from the perfectionists’ latest release in the long run.

