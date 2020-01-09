Two days before the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in court is upset with the makers for not giving credit and has threatened to take legal action against the makers.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika Padukone plays a character inspired by Laxmi. Ms Bhat played a pivotal role in real life to ensure justice was served to Laxmi. She took to Facebook and wrote a few posts to express her anger. She said that that filmmakers have not given due acknowledgment to her in the film’s credits and said that she would be taking the makers to court.

Aparna Bhat wrote in her Facebook post: “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause… Ironies of life.”

Soon after this post, she found several netizens came out in her support. Post the overwhelming support, she put out another post which read, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even ‘Thank you!’. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is slated to hit the theater on January 10 and has been surrounded by controversies ever since Deepika Padukone expressed solidarity with students and teachers of JNU by attending the protest gathering in Delhi.

