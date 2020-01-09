Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar to adapt the book on Indian spymaster R.N Kao on the big screen

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After ending the year 2019 with the successful film Good Newwz, Karan Johar has announced yet another production venture under the banner of Dharma Productions. Karan Johar will be adapting Nitin Gokhale’s book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster to the silver screen.

Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!”


The film will be jointly presented by Dharma productions and Still and Still Media collective. The film will tell the story of the real-life Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency R&AW and how he became a success story in the world of international espionage.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently doing a recce in London for his upcoming directorial Takht. The film is a period drama and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Karan Johar rethinks for 2020; cuts down the budget of Takht

