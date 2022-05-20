Pooja Hegde was one among the 11 members who were a part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in a stellar outfit. While she made a stunning appearance, the actress has now revealed that she lost all her clothes and makeup on her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival.

Talking to Film Companion at the Festival, Pooja said, “We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn’t cry about it because we didn’t have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, ‘okay fine. Let’s get into the car. Let’s do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit’.”

“My team ran, they got new hair products, new makeup, all of that, trying to make time, and it was crazy. We have had no lunch, no breakfast. I had my first meal of the day in the night (of red carpet appearance). So it was pretty hectic. My hairstylist had food poisoning, so he was like gonna pass out and he was doing my hair. I have a stand-up team, I am here because of them," she added.

Pooja revealed that only one of her bags was checked in while the others were left behind in India and her only travel bag was also misplaced during the travel. Despite the hurdle, everything went well for the actress.

Meanwhile, Pooja looked like a Disney Princess in a pink feather gown when she arrived at the film festival for the premiere of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Her gown had a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline that was decorated with sequins in various shades of pink that give it a gleaming appearance. Maison Geyanna Youness, a Lebanese couture house, created her fantasy gown.

