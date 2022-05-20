Ananya Panday will be doing her first-ever stage performance since her acting debut in 2019. She made her debut with the film Student of The Year 2 backed by Dharma Productions. The film directed by Punit Malhotra also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. While Ananya was seen in films like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Gehraiyaan after her debut, the actress is now gearing up for her first live stage performance. She will be doing her first professional live stage performance at the upcoming IIFA 2022.

IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday to groove to songs from Student Of The Year 2 for her first stage performance since her debut

The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 2, 3, and 4. Salman Khan will be hosting the grand event this year along with Riteish Deshmukh. There are several interesting performances lined up for the event that celebrates cinema. Ananya Panday is one of the most popular young stars in the Hindi film industry currently.

Commenting on Ananya's preparation for the grand event, a source said, "As it is Ananya's first live performance ever since her acting debut, she is putting her best efforts to make it a memorable one. She will be performing to the hit tracks from her debut film Student of The Year 2. The entire event will be a grand star-studded spectacle and a night to remember.”

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday amps up the glam quotient in pink bralette and mini skirt worth Rs. 2,250 for her dinner date with Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.