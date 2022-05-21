Ayushmann Khurrana is known for making light-hearted comic capers with a social message. However, in 2019, he surprised everyone by starring in Article 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the hard-hitting film commented on the caste system and got unanimous acclaim as well as box office success. Despite releasing a week after Kabir Singh, it managed to collect Rs. 65.45 crore and hence, it was a real success story. Hence, there’s a curiosity around their next film, Anek. This time, he has taken up the subject of the conflict in the North-East part of India and the racism faced by its residents.

Anek passed with U/A certificate; CBFC removes ‘B**** c**d’, ‘R****khana’, ‘L***a’, ‘F**k’ from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and got praise from all quarters. Bollywood Hungama has found out that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A certificate, after making certain cuts.

As per the cut list, the CBFC’s examining committee asked for 5 cuts or additions. The first two is regarding the insertion of the opening disclaimers, that the film is a work of fiction, and secondly, that the film does not intend to promote crime committed by children.

Thirdly, cuss words like 'B**** c**d', 'R****khana', 'L***a', 'F**k', D******d', 'Son of a b***h' were removed or replaced with non-objectionable terms. The CBFC even removed the word 'Dhandewali' from one dialogue. Fourthly, the CBFC, in some places, also asked to remove or replace the words like ‘China’ and ‘Chinese’ used to depict North-Eastern girls. Lastly, a dialogue around a real-life personality was asked to be either removed or replaced.

Interestingly, the scene where a bullet rips apart a book on Mahatma Gandhi was left untouched. The shot can also be seen in the trailer of the film.

Anek was granted the certificate way back on March 25. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 147.50 minutes. In other words, Anek is 2 hours and 27 minutes long. The film is all set to be released on May 27.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on Anek- “We have literally ignored the North East of our country; the film will be an eye-opener"

More Pages: Anek Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.