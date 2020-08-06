If you were an actor right now, would you want to return to the camera with a huge-canvas song-and-dance sequence featuring 200 chorus dancers? That’s what the lead actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are in for when they return to the shooting of Bunty Aur Babli 2 at the start of August.

Sources inform that producer Aditya Chopra has planned an elaborate choreographic confection with profusion of chorus dancers. And Saif and Rani are not okay with that. Informs a source, “They’ve already expressed their unhappiness with being put in such a heavy crowd during these times of corona contagion. Of course Aditya Chopra will be taking every possible precaution. But Saif and Rani would rather have the song situation scaled down, since scrapping it is not possible, as it comes at an essential juncture in the story.”

Since the heroine of Bunty Aur Babli 2 also happens to be the producer’s wife, convincing Aditya Chopra to change the choreographic scale should not be difficult.

