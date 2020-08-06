On June 29, Disney+ Hotstar announced a slate of films that will be releasing on their digital streaming platform in their new section Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. One of the films to premiere is Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt. Today, on August 6, Alia announced that the film will premiere on August 28.

"Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August," Alia Bhatt wrote on Twitter on August 6, 2020.

Alia, who stars in the sequel of iconic movie Sadak (released in 1991), earlier said, “Sadak 2 is a movie that is very close to my heart; it was my first time working with my father, which makes this a dream come true. It has a very new but relevant emotional pulse, with an amazing cast. Working with Aditya, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja has been magical. These are extraordinary and difficult times and all of us are trying to get through it, taking each day at a time. My father always says that a filmmaker’s destination is the audience’s heart. Disney+ Hotstar VIP gives us that opportunity to connect with our audience all across the country”

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, and Akshay Anand. Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex & Fox Star Studios present a Vishesh Films Production Sadak 2, produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

