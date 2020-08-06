Bobby Deol is heading to OTT with two upcoming projects. One of them is Class Of ’83 which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Along with a new poster, Netflix has announced that the film will be premiered on the streaming giant on August 21, 2020. Bobby stars as Dean Vijay Singh in the upcoming production.

Talking about his character, Bobby Deol, said “I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it’s truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world. The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul (director) & Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of ‘83. It’s my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It's an exciting and challenging time to be an actor and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on 21 August.”

Class Of ’83 stars Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj, and Annup Sonii. The film is a story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down.

Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma (Red Chillies Entertainment), it is directed by Atul Sabharwal and written by Abhijit Despande.

