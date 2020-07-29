The restrictions are being lifted slowly from the nation-wide lockdown, and filming of TV shows and movies will resume by next month. But, everyone will have to follow the protocols provided by the government in order to go ahead with their shooting schedules. Bunty Aur Babli 2 makers have already decided to film the last schedule at Yash Raj Films studios. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut in Gully Boy last year, is hoping that they will resume shooting of the film by August.

Speaking to a daily, Siddhant Chaturvedi said that the parts shot during the Abu Dhabi schedule were the most crucial sequences. They still have about 10-15 days of shooting remaining. He is certain that the makers will ensure safety precautions before they begin the shoot. Some portions involve conversations and a dance number featuring all four stars.

He further spoke about working with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji citing that the two actors are spontaneous when it comes to comedy. He said that when working on a comedy, one has to get along with the actors because it is important to match the comic timings with each other. Since improvisation is the key factor, he had to work on his skills to be a par with Saif and Rani.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

