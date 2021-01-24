Bollywood Hungama

IT'S OFFICIAL! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now man and wife

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were to tie the knot today at Alibaug. The couple’s idea of a sunset wedding took place at The Mansion House with their closest friends and family members in attendance. The couple had planned the Republic Day’s long weekend for the festivities to take place and the details were revealed close to a week prior. Even though there wasn’t an official announcement from their end, the news spread like wildfire.

As the day comes to an end, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been pronounced as man and wife. The couple got married according to the Hindu rituals and the news has been confirmed by sources. As per reports, the nuptials were supposed to begin at 4pm but it was delayed till 6 pm since haldi ceremony had begun late. The actor arrived on a quad bike on the songs 'Hiriye Sehra Baandh Ke', 'Zingaat' among others. The cameras are not allowed inside but the couple has finally tied the knot at the Mansion House in Alibaug.

Although the pictures are awaited, the fans are ecstatic for the heartthrob and his wife. With Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, and more in attendance, there are a few surprise guests expected to attend the ceremony.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

